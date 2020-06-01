Man caught driving stolen local radio station vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was arrested on Saturday after a local radio DJ saw him driving around in the radio station’s stolen vehicle.

KBER 101, Utah’s Rock Station reported their station vehicle was stolen on May 18th.

On Saturday, May 31st, DJ Casey Baird, says he spotted the truck and followed the driver to a hotel by the University of Utah.

Police arrived and arrested the man, 29-year-old Sterling Hansen.

According to arresting documents Hansen said he borrowed the truck from a friend and didn’t question if it was stolen.

“[He] did not question why the stolen vehicle was missing the license plate, why the body was spray painted black, why a decal that had been painted over was falling off the side, or why the inside had been exposed wiring,” arresting documents state.

Inside the vehicle police report finding a printer and a stack of blank check stock.

“The suspect said he carried a printer around with him because he his homeless and said he purchased the blank check stock because he thought it was cool,” records state.

Hansen was booked into Salt Lake County jail for receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a forgery writing device.

