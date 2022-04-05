SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested for burglarizing three businesses in Salt Lake City on March 6.

Police were initially dispatched to 333 North and 300 West to investigate a forced burglary for three businesses — Emergency Physicians Integrated Care (EPIC), Plan Plus Online, and Marmalade Dentistry.

An employee of EPIC told police that she arrived to work and found the doors on the west side of the building broken along with two hammers. The employee also discovered blood and noticed several offices had been broken into, court records state.

Video footage later showed the suspect Vladimir Munson, 30, who is believed to be homeless rummaging inside an office.

Officials say damage to the building is estimated at $1700.

Munson has been accused of breaking into several businesses since November including Abravanel Hall, Red Iguana 2, the Masonic Temple at 650 E. South Temple, and the Gospel Grace Church at 662 E. 1300 S.

Munson also has charges pending and is on probation for multiple other charges.