Man booked into jail after allegedly stabbing grandparents in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his grandparents at their Sevier County home.

28-year-old Wade Charles Evans has been arrested on two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of attempted aggravated murder.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a reported double stabbing on July 8 at Evans’ grandparents’ home, where he also lived.

When officers arrived, they found the elderly couple, a 78-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, near a truck. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds, officials said.

During the stabbing of the grandmother, her husband was able to get a .38 special handgun and shoot their grandson multiple times, deputies say.

Law enforcement then searched inside the home. Officers called out for Evans who reportedly walked out with a large knife in his right hand.

“We told him to drop the knife and he did. We told wade to keep his hands where we could see them and slowly walk toward us. Wade’s shirt was torn up and he had blood all over him,” officers said in a probable cause statement.

Evans is currently being held in the Sevier County Jail after being released from the hospital.