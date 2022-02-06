Man attempts carjacking in SLC, threatens officers with folding knife

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Zachary Chance Jensen, aged 29, was at 1361 State St. when he saw a man sitting in his car along the side of the road.

Jensen allegedly opened the passenger side door of the car, threatened the driver with a knife, and attempted to take his car.

Jensen was reportedly unsuccessful in his attempt, and was spotted by Salt Lake City Police walking from the scene with a knife in hand.

When police ordered the man to drop his knife, he did not comply, and instead made slashing motions toward officers and ran.

After running westbound across State St., officers caught up with him and again gave commands to drop the knife, which he allegedly disobeyed once more. Police then fired bean bag rounds at Jensen and were able to take him into custody.

Upon searching, officers found Jensen to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Jensen was considered a restricted person, and was using a folding knife when threatening the victim and officers alike.

The current offense is a felony, and Jensen is being charged with: