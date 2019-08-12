Man attacks stranger’s car with machete, threatens to kill him

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Tooele man was arrested after police said he attacked a stranger’s car with a machete then threatened to kill him.

According to arresting documents, police were called on Saturday to the area 1160 West 1460 North in Provo in regards to a man who threatened another man with a hatchet.

The victim told police that while sitting at a stop light, a vehicle approached him from behind and a man exited the car and proceeded to walked up to his driver side window. He said the man produced a small hatchet and began yelling at him, according to documents.

The suspect said he knew the victim was working for the government due to his license plate, and needed to stop following him or else he would kill him. The suspect then struck the victims door with the hatchet, got back into his vehicle and drove off, documents state.

When officers located the car the suspect was in, they tried to give the him verbal commands in an attempt to take him into custody but he refused to listen. Eventually the suspect cooperated and was placed into handcuffs, documents state.

Documents further state while being escorted to a patrol vehicle, the suspect became resistant and proceeded to kick the officer in his leg. He was then placed in leg restraints and carried to the patrol vehicle.

The man had a driver’s license on him and he was identified as Michael Steven Neely.

Police found the hatchet inside the vehicle.

Neely was transported to the hospital and when officers attempted to interview him he said he did not talk with the government due to the government installing a microchip in his brain, documents state.

Neely was then booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, assault by a prisoner and aggravated assault threatening with force.

A background check on Neely shows he was convicted of domestic violence aggravated assault, failure to stop at the command of an officer and reckless endangerment in 2014.

What others are clicking on: