SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A Sunset man was arrested Friday, September 16 for allegedly attacking a school bus driver and threatening to kill everyone on the bus, police say.

A Sunset Police Officer was dispatched to the area of 1850 North 75 West in reference to an assault Friday.

The school bus driver reportedly explained that a Caucasian, balding man wearing a baseball shirt, later identified as 57-year-old Barry Gene Bambrough, grabbed him through the window of the bus, hit him and claimed he was “going to get a gun and shoot the whole school bus.”

Police say the bus driver was “shaking and in tears” upon arrival. He reportedly said there were three disabled students on the bus, as well as an assistant, and that he feared for his life and the lives of others that were on the bus.

He explained to police that he was a substitute driver for the day, and that he was making a route to pick up a student and wasn’t sure where he was going.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

While driving slowly through the street, attempting to find the house, he heard someone yelling at him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He reportedly kept driving and heard the voice get louder, yelling at him to stop.

Police say he stopped the bus when a man walked towards the driver’s side window and hit him in the left arm, attempting to pull him out of the bus.

The probable cause affidavit states that Bambrough told the bus driver to get out “so he can kill him.”

He reportedly tried to pull away, and Bambrough told him he was going to go get a gun to kill him and whoever was on the bus.

The arresting officer states that she was familiar with Bambrough from prior dealings, and arrived at his address and knocked on the door.

Bambrough reportedly told her to get off his property, and to “take off [her] uniform and badge and leave it on the front porch.”

When asked if he had talked with a bus driver, he replied, “Yes,” followed by, “I will smash your head with my sledge hammer.”

After exiting out of the back door of the house, Bambrough allegedly walked toward the officer while wearing a guitar and carrying a “long metal object.”

The officer arrested Bambrough, who reportedly resisted the arrest and repeatedly insulted the officer, making graphic threats toward her.

After making a number of threats, Bambrough said, “I am God,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bambrough was booked into the Davis County Jail on the following charges: