Man assaults, seriously injures Ogden officer during arrest

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 29-year-old man was arrested after police said he fled after causing one of their officers’ serious injuries during a struggle.

According to charging documents, the incident started just after 4 p.m. when Officer J. Winder stopped 29-year-old Leroy Edward Bell who was riding a bicycle at the corner of 26th Street and Washington Boulevard.

Officer Winder had requested backup and as those officers were headed to the scene, they could hear Winder struggling with Bell then chasing him on foot. Witnesses flagged down arriving officers and said the suspect was near 440 27th Street. When officers arrived, Bell was on the ground in a parking lot, being held down by two citizens.

Bell was arrested and assessed for any injuries and Winder had injuries to his arm, lacerations around his nose and face and his teeth were chipped. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Doctors said Officer Winder suffered a concussion, two of his teeth were broken off and he had a broken arm.

One witness said they observed Bell headbutt Winder in the face before fleeing and as Bell ran away, the witness said his brother-in-law tripped him and the two of them detained Bell until officers arrived.

During a search of Bell’s bags, officers found four syringes with liquid that tested positive for amphetamine and a glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue in the bowl, documents state.

According to documents, when initially confronted by Winder, Bell game him his brother’s name instead of his.

Bell was booked into the Weber County Jail and has been charged with failure to stop at the command of an officer, assault on a peace officer, giving false personal info with the intent to be another person, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bell is currently on parole for forgery, theft, assault on a police officer, failure to stop at the command of an officer, and drug possession.

