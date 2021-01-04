Man charged with assaulting, running over woman in front of three-year-old child

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and running over a woman with his car in front of her three-year-old son on Friday, according to a probably cause statement.

Police documents state that the victim said she and the man had been in an argument when he punched her in the back of the head, broke her phone, and ran her over with his vehicle.

The incident occurred on 1141 South 800 West.

The victim had injuries consistent with the story, police say. The victim’s three-year-old son had been present during the incident, according to police documents.

When police located the man, he denied having the physical altercation. Police transported him to Salt Lake County Jail where he was booked on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to charging documents.