Man assaulted with airsoft gun at Sand Hollow State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a man and his family with a gun at the boat ramp at Sand Hollow State Park near St. George.

According to court documents, on July 26th, John Chase Loveridge, asked a man and his family to help him pull his boat out of the water. When the man and his family said no, Loveridge pulled out a gun and verbally threatened the man in front of his family. The gun used was an airsoft gun.

Booking photo of John Chase Loveridge

The victim and his family quickly got in their boat and left the boat ramp fearing that Loveridge would harm him or his family.

The victim of the assault then came into the main office at Sand Hollow State Park and reported to officials what Loveridge had allegedly done. Park Rangers soon found Loveridge next to his boat and ordered him to turn around and put his hands on his head. Loveridge would not comply with multiple demands. The suspect only complied when five officers went to take him into custody.

Loveridge was then transported to jail by the Hurricane Police Department.

Loveridge has been charged with aggravated assault, interference with the arresting officer, and possession of controlled substances such as marijuana and spice.