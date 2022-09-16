WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 48-year-old Utah man was arrested after he threatened to shoot up his former employer in West Valley City.

According to police, Rhuan Campbell was arrested September 12 after an investgation into a threat of terrorism.

Police say Campbell was demanding $15,000 from his former employer or he was going to come to the company and shoot up the place. According to a police booking affidavit, Campbell stated he had 17 rounds and would use them on everyone if he was not given the money.

Officials say Campbell also stated he had been to prison before and will return to prison but is taking the victims with him.

According to the West Valley Police, Campbell was stopped enroute and was taken into custody with a loaded firearm.

Campbell is currently booked in the Salt Lake County Jail and police say he faces charges including threats of terroism and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault.