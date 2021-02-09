Man arrested in St Goerge domestic violence incident after evading police

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A male suspect was booked twice into the Purgatory Correctional Facility after a domestic violence incident in St. George.

St. George police officers responded to a home on a domestic violence incident near 3770 South near Little Valley Rd.

After 40-year-old Craig Devon Alldredge was arrested during the incident, he was released under the condition that he will not return to the residence, according to police.

Shortly after Alldredge was released, police found that he violated his no contact order.

A St. George police officer found Alldredge and attempted to arrest him, however, officials say he eluded the officer in a vehicle and fled back to the home where the domestic violence incident occured.

Officers say they found Alldredge and quickly put a plan into action to arrest him.

After assessing the situation, SWAT and Crisis Negotiations team were called to assist.

The Washington County School District was notified and nearby schools were placed on lockdown with officers positioned nearby.

Officials say 3770 South was shut down and neighbors were also told to shelter in place.

After about two and half hours, Alldredge reportedly surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody again.

Alldredge was arrested for protective order violation, reckless driving, evading police, and interfering with arrest or resisting arrest.

All lockdowns and shelter in place were lifted after the arrest. Police say classes at the schools were not interrupted due to the incident.