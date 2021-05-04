Man arrested in Fillmore after allegedly threatening to kill numerous people at hotel

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly claiming to be in the CIA and threatening to kill numerous people, including members of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints.

Arresting documents say 58-year-old Lawrence Frassoldati was taken into custody in Fillmore in late April on charges of aggravated assault targeting law enforcement causing bodily injury, three counts of assaulting an officer, interfering with an arresting officer, disarming a police officer, threatening terrorism, possessing a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and intoxication.

Authorities say they were called to a hotel in Fillmore for a report that Frassoldati was “yelling, screaming, and threatening to kill people.” An employee told deputies they had asked Frassoldati to be quiet, to which he responded that “he killed Osama Bin Laden, works for the CIA,” and threatened to kill the employee.

Another witness reported hearing Frassoldati yelling that he was going to kill “the Mormons.” Authorities were also informed that Frassoldati was seen with a rifle slung over his shoulder, telling another guest that he “would kill him and everyone else in the hotel.”

As authorities approached Frassoldati’s room, they reported smelling marijuana. The affidavit says Frassoldati, who reportedly has a substantial criminal history of violent charges, “assumed a stance with his fists in the air like he wanted to fight.”

Despite authorities telling Frassoldati they did not want to fight, they report that the man began to approach “in an aggressive manner.” A deputy deployed his taser and, when Frassoldati began to fall, arresting documents say he kicked a deputy in the chest.

As authorities attempted to take him into custody, Frassoldati allegedly attempted to choke a deputy.

When he was ultimately taken into custody, authorities say Frassoldati told the deputy he could have killed him when trying to choke him.

Frassoldati was found to have a substance that “tested presumptive positive for marijuana” and two air rifles, as well as ammunition for one of the rifles.

Arresting documents say Frassoldati was booked into the Millard County Jail on the above charges.