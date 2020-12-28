Man arrested in Emery County after attempting to steal vehicle with infant inside

GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after attempting to carjack a vehicle with a 9-month-old child inside.

According to the probable cause statement, 30-year-old Deangelo Low Williams entered a running vehicle at a Green River gas station on Sunday.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office says a man was in the back seat feeding the child. The man startled Williams, who then pointed a handgun at the man and attempted to force him out of the vehicle.

An altercation began, resulting in the man being hit in the face by the handgun. Authorities say the man was able to get into the driver’s seat, drive away, and find a deputy nearby.

Multiple witnesses say they saw Williams holding a handgun in the parking lot before running across Main Street and into a truck stop parking lot.

The deputy found Williams trying to talk to another vehicle in that parking lot, according to the probable cause statement. That deputy reports giving Williams several commands to stop and drop the firearm.

Williams eventually did and was later taken into custody.

A record check shows the firearm was listed as stolen out of Warren, Michigan.

Williams was transported to the Emery County Jail and booked on charges of aggravated robbery – takes/attempts operable vehicle, aggravated assault, child kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, fail to stop at the command of law enforcement, obstruction of justice – false information, possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and theft by receiving stolen property.

No other details are available at this time.