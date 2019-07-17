Man arrested in connection with Richmond garage fire

RICHMOND, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested in connection with a garage fire that happened Tuesday evening.

Smoke was seen near a barn at a home near 300 north and State Street at 6:23 p.m. in Richmond, according to Cache County Sherrif’s Office.

When fire crews arrived, a garage was fully engulfed. Officials said neighbors were able to rescue an elderly woman and man from the home before firefighters got on scene.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire but said the garage was a total loss.

Investigators later found that Derek Parkinson, a man staying at the home was allegedly under the influence of an illegal substance while trying to build metal stairs.

Sparks from the project ignited pine needles which caused the fire, according to investigators.

Parkinson was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, reckless burning, and possession of a controlled substance.

