Man, two juveniles arrested in connection with fatal Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police say they have arrested a man and two other juveniles in connection with a fatal Kearns shooting.

Officials say they are still searching for 1 additional suspect.

According to Sheriff Rosie Rivera of the Unified Police Department, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, a shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 5380 West and 5400 South in Kearns.

Sheriff Rivera says there was an altercation among people in cars gathered in the parking lot of the church, which led to several shots being fired. One person who was inside a car in the parking lot was killed. Authorities tell ABC4 that the person who died in the vehicle is being investigated as a crash, not a murder.

Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Johnson has been booked into jail on aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and 12 felony counts of discharging of a firearm.

According to the probable cause statement obtained by ABC4, three victims were approached by four Black men, two of which displayed firearms and began shooting into the vehicle of 32-year-old Alonso Gerardo Garcia-Mendoza of Kearns.

Police say they have security camera footage and witness accounts Johnson was seen firing one of the guns.

Unified Police say they know who the three other suspects are, adding that the alleged plan was to rob the victim after a drug transaction “organized by an associate of Johnson’s.”

The victim was found with a large sum of cash in the car, according to authorities.

No other information is available at this time. Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for continuing coverage.