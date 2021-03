OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police have taken a man into custody after a man was captured on video committing voyeurism in Ogden.

According to the Ogden Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of Porter Avenue for a report of a prowler.

The caller told police that a man was looking through a curtained window into a home.

The suspect, identified as Jose Rosado, 68, of Ogden was captured on a homes camera system looking through the window.

Rosado was later booked into Weber County Jail.