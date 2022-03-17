SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he stole a Salt Lake City patrol car during a pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Officers initially attempted to stop a car for traffic violations near 950 West Euclid Avenue around 1:16 p.m. During the traffic stop, the suspect got out of the car and ran away, before his car completely stopped. The suspect’s car then crashed into another car. No injuries were reported from that crash, police say.

While officers were investigating the crash, the suspect came back and stole the patrol car, and drove off.

Police were able to locate the car, which the suspect abandoned, in the area of 850 South 300 East. The exterior of the car had no damage, but a police computer inside was damaged, police say.

The suspect, Armando Garcia, was located nearby and taken into custody without incident.

Garcia was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of accident involving property damage, theft by receiving stolen property, theft, fail to stop or respond at command of Police, interference with arresting officer, fail to obey traffic control devices, and criminal mischief.

