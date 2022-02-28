SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after police saw him stealing luggage at Salt Lake City airport.

Charles Masters, 30, confessed to multiple thefts at the airport on Feb. 27, after he was taken into custody by police.

Masters was observed stealing two bags of luggage worth $850 at the airport on Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

On Jan. 18, Masters was also observed stealing two pieces of luggage worth $6,700.

Masters already had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of theft and theft by deception after he was accused of stealing an electric bike from a trailer in Draper in November, court records state.

This incident comes several weeks after two women were arrested for stealing nearly $6,000 worth of luggage from the Salt Lake City airport.