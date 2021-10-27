Man arrested for standing naked on balcony in southern Utah

SANTA CLARA-IVINS, Utah (ABC4) – A federal parolee and registered sex offender has been arrested for lewdness in southern Utah.

On Sunday, Santa Clara-Ivins Police arrested 45-year-old Nathan Hill after a mother reported him for standing outside naked while her 4-year-old daughter was outside.

When officers spoke with the woman, she reported Hill was standing on his balcony. She admitted to screaming at Hill, who then laid on his belly before walking back into his home.

After they spoke with the woman, Santa Clara-Ivins Police say Hill was again seen fully naked standing outside on his balcony. When they called out to him, officers say hill ran inside the house.

According to the arresting affidavit, Hill told police he had been outside, naked, and “felt like he was ‘out of his mind.'” Officers say they could smell alcohol coming from Hill.

Hill was then booked into the Washington County Jail for lewdness by a sex offender and lewdness with a prior offense involving a child.