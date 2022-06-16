Salt Lake City (ABC4) – On, Thursday, June 16, the University of Utah issued a safety warning alert to students. The alert was in regards to a sex offender being released from jail.

The University of Utah issued the safety warning after Anietie Umoren, 40, was released from the Salt Lake County Jail. Umoren, a registered sex offender, was arrested on June 10 after two women reported he was following them on campus on June 9. The women said they had seen and interacted with Umoren several times before on campus. These encounters started around May 31, according to the women.

(Courtesy of the University of Utah)

Responding to the victims’ concerns and complaints, University Police learned that Umoren had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The warrants for his arrest stem from his refusal to comply with Utah’s sex offender law. Police say he has been using different names and avoids disclosing his real age.

The university has permanently banned Umoren from campus at this time.

If Umoren is seen on campus or if any student or visitor feels uneasy or uncomfortable while on campus, please call the University Police at (801) 585-2677.