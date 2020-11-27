Man arrested for shooting man in Tooele on Thanksgiving Day

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A man is in the hospital after police say he was shot returning a person’s dogs to their home in Tooele on Thanksgiving Day.

At 8:05 a.m. on the morning of Thanksgiving Day, Tooele City Police say they responsed to a camping trailer near 200 South and 100 East for a call for a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest and hand, according to a probable cause statement.

According to police, the victim was shot after he opened the door to the trailer to return dogs to the woman who lived there.

When the door was opened, police say the suspect, Justin Lee Gibson, 29, shot the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with “serious injuries”.

When the suspect was interviewed by police, he said the victim entered the trailer and threatened to stab him, and shot the victim in self-defense.

A female witness, who was in the trailer at the time of the shooting, said she awoke to the suspect sitting on the bed waiting for the victim to arrive after seeing a text message from the victim on her phone. She also said that the suspect had threatened the victim several times.

The witness also said that the suspect and the victim had gotten into a previous argument on Nov. 24 in which Gibson fired a shot at the victim.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect is currently in custody on charges of attempted homicide.

