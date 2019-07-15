Man arrested for sexually abusing young girl says it wouldn’t have happened if he was locked up

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 48-year-old man who is facing felony charges for sexual abuse of a child told officers it wouldn’t have happened if he had been locked up.

According to court documents, officers responded Saturday to a report of sexual abuse at a home in Taylorsville after a 12-year-old girl had confided in her mother that Harold Thomas Cameron, 48, touched her inappropriately, under her clothes, three times over the last two years. The most recent assault took place two weeks ago.

During an interview with Cameron, officers said he made several statements such as “I will speak with a therapist”, “I don’t want (the victim) to think she did the wrong thing because she did the right thing,” “this wouldn’t have happened if I had been locked up and seen a therapist earlier” and “I should have followed through with my plan a long time ago,” documents state

Cameron admitted to officers that seven years ago he was going to take his life and wants to take his life now, according to documents.

Cameron also told officers he “will never see his family again” and “I’ll be really disappointed if you leave me here”, documents state.

Cameron was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on three counts first-degree felony aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

A background check shows Cameron had a warrant for failing to appear on a 2015 charge of disorderly conduct. He has two previous arrests for possession of a controlled substance.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.