Man arrested for rolling vehicle on TRAX lines, injuring two in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after he allegedly fled police and rolled a vehicle onto two TRAX lines, injuring two people.

Salt Lake City Police say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle that had a license plate belonging to another vehicle on Sunday. While the vehicle initially yielded, police say it fled as soon as the officer approached it.

The vehicle reportedly fled onto Decker Lake Drive where the driver failed to negotiate a turn, rolling the vehicle multiple times onto two TRAX lines.

Two of the three passengers in the vehicle were injured and transported to local hospitals, Salt Lake City Police say.

When police spoke with the driver, 23-year-old Chase Harris, they say he admitted to hitting another vehicle earlier in the day and fled the scene of the accident in Orem. Harris told police he switched the license plate out on the vehicle because of the hit and run.

Harris said he fled the traffic stop because of this, according to the affidavit.

Arresting documents say Harris was taken into custody on charges of failure to stop at command of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment, using plates registered to another vehicle, and not having and never obtaining a driver’s license.