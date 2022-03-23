SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man who is responsible for a string of pharmacy robberies that took place in September 2021 throughout South Jordan, West Valley City, and Salt Lake City.

Nicholas Pike, 32, was arrested on Tuesday on four counts of aggravated robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm.

For each robbery, Pike provided a note to the pharmacist stating that a robbery was taking place and that the pharmacist had two minutes to hand a list of medications over. The note went on stating not to go near the phones and to hand the note back along with the medications, court records state.

Police say Pike requested the following medications during each robbery; Oxycodone, Suboxone, Codeine, Xanax, Alprazolam, and Adderall.

The suspect described in each robbery accurately matches Pike’s description; a white male with a slim build and brown hair.

In each robbery, Pike was observed wearing the same gun-styled belt with a pistol holstered on the gun belt. Police were also able to obtain a still-shot close-up facial photograph from the surveillance of a robbery that took place in the Unified Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Pike’s fingerprints were also found on two items.

One fingerprint was found from a note Pike wrote for one of the South Jordan robberies. Another fingerprint was also found on a “piece of merchandise” inside the same store that the note was recovered from.

During an interview with Police, Pike admitted that he was a prescription medication drug addict who has also used methamphetamine and heroin.

Pike has a criminal history involving drug abuse and forging fraudulent prescriptions, police say.