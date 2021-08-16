Man arrested for protecting a vehicle stolen by himself

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested on four charges after a grand theft auto incident led to an armed confrontation, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Police say the 23-year-old suspect, Jose Padilla Mondragon, has been arrested on charges of threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident happened after Mondragon found the vehicle he stole occupied by another set of thieves, according to police.

Mondragon held the second set of thieves at gunpoint while trying to reclaim the vehicle, police say Mondragon shot the gun into the air.

Police later found Mondragon at his home along with ammunition, marijuana, and paraphernalia, according to arresting documents.