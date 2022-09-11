OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Ogden early September.

On September 3, 2022 at 1:30 a.m., a stabbing was reported in the area of 200 25th. St, Ogden, Utah.

The caller reported that two men had been stabbed and had been taken to the hospital.

The two men were reportedly in critical condition as they had been stabbed in their abdomens, according to a statement of probable cause.

The first victim was reportedly stabbed through the ribs and right lung. That victim was able to give a description of the suspect, who has been identified as Elijah Sewell, which was corroborated by an eye witness who has reportedly known Sewell for several years.

Police say a film crew was on 25th Street during the incident, and recorded the second victim being stabbed. Sewell was allegedly observed advancing towards the second victim before “swinging an edged weapon” towards them. The victim reportedly then fell to the ground holding their stomach, and required emergency surgery following the incident.

Sewell allegedly attacked the first victim for trying to break up an “unrelated fight.”

The first victim says that Sewell “made statements about his intent to kill him” when the assault was occurring, according to the probable cause statement.

Sewell was found in the area of 210 27th St and brought to the police station to be interviewed, where he then stated his actions were in self-defense.

Police say the video obtained is not consistent with Sewell’s statement.

Additionally, Sewell “removed his weapon from the scene” and would not disclose its location to police.

Sewell now faces the following charges: