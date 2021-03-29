Man arrested for multiple fraud cases in Utah County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody on March 24 for his alleged involvement in multiple fraud and scam cases in Utah County.

According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department (SSPD), the suspect, identified as Jessie Miller, reportedly walked up to his potential scam victims offering to repair auto body damage.

Miller would then be paid by the scam victims despite doing little to no work on their vehicles. Miler then broke off all communication with the scam victims, police said.

Saratoga Springs police also said Miller was involved in other fraud cases in which he and his family moved into rental houses and apartments without paying rent.

After the homeowners that Miller was renting from were able to move back into their home, they found that the homes “had been purposefully left in an uninhabitable state.”

SSPD is advising all Utahns to be vigilant of scammers offering auto body repair saying at a discounted price saying, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.” Police also said that all Utahns should be careful when selecting tenants to rent their apartment out to.

If you have any contact with Miller, contact Detective Morgan with SSPD at 801-766-7503.