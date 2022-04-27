MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat phone call to Millard County Jail.

On Sunday, Millard County Dispatch received a phone call of a recording stating that there was a bomb at the Millard County Jail, a press release states. Officials say a “threat level assessment was done and appropriate measures were taken to verify the security of the facility, occupants, and surrounding areas.”

No explosive device or materials were discovered during the search.

An investigation was launched into the incident using intelligence from jail bookings and patterns of other phone calls.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was issued for electronic communication devices on a residence at Delta Manor Apartments, a press release states.

Officials say they placed two men into custody and interviewed them. Based on the interviews and investigation, a 26-year-old man was arrested for threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

The incident is currently still under investigation.