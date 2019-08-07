Man arrested for kidnapping Roy woman; documents reveal horrifying details

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Roy woman managed to escape after a stranger put a bag over her head, dragged and strangled her; and then attempted to tie a rope around her neck on Monday morning.

According to arresting documents, a woman reported to police that around 2:30 a.m. an unidentified male attempted to kidnap her in the area of 1751 West 5050 South in Roy.

The woman told police she was just going for a walk in the area of Airport Road to cool off after having an argument with her boyfriend when suddenly someone put a bag over her head from behind and started dragging her across the railroad tracks, documents state.

The woman said she grabbed the railroad track in an attempt to stop the man from dragging her, and that the man was strangling her to the point she believed she was going to die. The woman continued to try and fight the male off, but she was getting out of breath. At some point, the male pulled a black gun out of his pants pocket and had a rope. She said he tried to kiss her on the mouth and neck and then started to pull his pants down, according to documents.

The woman said when he tried to put the rope around her neck she was somehow able to block it with her hands and roll the man off of her.

The woman said she ran to a home in the area where she asked the homeowners for help.

The woman described her attacker as a Hispanic or Native American male, about five feet five inches tall, with brown eyes and a ponytail on the side of his head. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts and spoke “a weird language” that she could not identify, documents state.

Officers observed scratches on the right side of her face and what appeared to be a small contusion under her left eye. She had bruises on her left elbow and left ankle and had grass in her hair.

Police said just before 5 a.m. Monday, a white Honda Accord, was reported stolen from South Airport Road in the same area as the attack. It was later located on Legacy Parkway by a Davis County Sheriff Deputy.

The driver of the car was identified as MC Korok, who is from the Marshal Island, and speaks Marshallese. Korok matched the description of the male the woman had reported had tried to kidnap her.

During an interview, Korok admitted to stealing the car, but said he never saw any woman. During a search of the Honda, Korok’s shirt was located inside with the same sticker bushes that were found on the victims clothing.

The victim could not positively identify the man physically, but was able to positively identify him by his voice.

Korok was booked into the Weber County Jail on one count of second-degree felony kidnapping and theft of a vehicle and one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault.

Korok does not have any criminal history in Utah.

