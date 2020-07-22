Man arrested for hitting Spanish Fork 3-year-old in crosswalk tested positive for THC

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday after testing postivie for THC after he hit a 3-year-old who was walking in a crosswalk in Spanish Fork.

Officers responded Monday to West Park Drive and Spanish Fork River Trail on reports of an auto-pedestrian accident involving a 3-year-old child who was crossing at a crosswalk.

The driver, Michael Quintin Mills, was headed east on West Park Drive. Mills said he had his phone in his hand looking at GPS and was traveling 18-20 mph and was about 30 feet away from the

crosswalk when saw the child crossing.

Mills stated that he slammed on his brakes and was not able to stop before striking the child. The child was transported to the hospital where he continues to recover.

Mills admitted to officers that he had smoked marijuana Sunday night around 6 p.m. and had containers of marijuana residue in his vehicle. Officers on scene could smell the odor of

raw marijuana coming from the vehicle, documents state.

During a K9 search of the vehicle, officers located two empty beer cans, a liquor bottle 1/5 full of a clear liquid, a glass pipe with residue, a grinder with marijuana residue, THC cartridges, one vape pen with a full THC cartridge attached, roll papers, an improvised smoke screen (toilet paper roll with dryer sheets inside).

Mills tested positive for THC and was arrested for driving with a measurable amount of controlled substance, open container of alcohol in the vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, use of a handheld device while operating a vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Mills has pervious arrests for possession of Marijuana and open container according to documents.