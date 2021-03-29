Man arrested for groping 5 women on BYU campus

PROVO, Utah (ABC4)- A man who police say groped 5 people on the campus of BYU was arrested on Monday.

On Sunday, the BYU Police Department received reports of two separate incidents of female students who were groped by an unknown male suspect.

The first incident happened at Helaman Halls between the Cannon Center and Taylor Hall and the second incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at 899 North on the south sidewalk next to the Life Sciences Building.

The BYU Police Department tells ABC4 that 6 victims in total were groped between Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the 5 incidents reported to the BYU Police Department, an additional groping incident was reported to the Provo Police Department

On Monday afternoon, BYU police said that a man in his mid 20’s was arrested in connection with the incidents.

BYU has resources available for victims of sexual assault at https://advocates.byu.edu/.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 1-888-421-1100