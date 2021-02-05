Man arrested for elbowing, biting Salt Lake City Police officers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was taken into custody in Salt Lake City after he allegedly bit officers multiple times when they tried to place him in handcuffs.

The probable cause statement says 53-year-old Gary Ames jaywalked across the street in front of officers during a traffic stop in the 1600 block of S Main Street. Salt Lake City Police say a marked crosswalk was less than 700 feet away.

Ames was then detained for the infraction and asked for identity.

Police say Ames refused to provide identification at first. He then gave a false name and date of birth, according to authorities.

The probable cause statement says officers then attempted to place Ames in handcuffs until he could be identified.

Ames then allegedly began resisting the officers, elbowing one in the nose, biting another officer hands twice, and attempted to bite another officer as well as grab other officers’ genitals.

Authorities say Ames was eventually placed in handcuffs. He allegedly told police he had a warrant and then provided his real name and date of birth.

The probable cause statement says Ames was arrested for one count of prohibited activities by a pedestrian using the roadway, one count of refusing to provide or giving false information, one count of interference with an arresting officer, and three counts of assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform.