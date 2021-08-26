Man arrested for DUI in deadly Salt Lake City motorcycle crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly motorcycle accident in Salt Lake City late Wednesday night. Authorities say the man was driving drunk at the time.

Salt Lake City Police say at around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcyclist was traveling south on 300 West near 900 South. At that time, a car was pulling out of a driveway. That’s when the motorcycle hit the car broadside.

Emergency crews were able to take the motorcyclist to the hospital but they later died there. The driver of the car, identified as 26-year-old Wilhelm Robert Heider, was taken into custody on one count of automobile homicide while driving under the influence.

In arrested documents, police say Heider admitted to having at least four servings or drinks of alcohol. After field sobriety testing, Heider agreed to a Blood Alcohol Breath test. Salt Lake City Police say his blood alcohol content was shown to be 0.129, well over the 0.05 limit.

This is the second deadly motorcycle crash this week.

Earlier this week, a motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash on I-15 in Utah County. Utah Highway Patrol says multiple vehicles were at a standstill when the motorcycle drove up and clipped the right rear corner of a pickup truck. The motorcyclist then collided with another vehicle before crashing into the rear tires of a semi-truck. Despite bystanders attempting to perform CPR, the motorcyclist died at the scene.