Man arrested for child abuse after detective finds injured child in his yard

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 45-year-old man was arrested for felony child abuse after a police detective found an injured juvenile in his yard on Friday.

According to arresting documents, police responded to a report of an injured child who was found in the yard of a Salt Lake City Police Detective on South Jordan Parkway.

The detective stated the child, age not disclosed, had multiple lacerations on his head, and was very emotionally distraught.

The boy had told the detective that a man named Robert Kent Anderson had assaulted him, documents state.

Police talked to the boy who was in the back of the ambulance. Police noticed several lacerations on the boy’s face, and multiple bandages on the his head, according to documents.

When asked what happened, the boy said Anderson had picked him up from school, and they got in an argument. Anderson then began to hit him in the vehicle multiple times while in front of the boy’s house in South Jordan, documents state.

The boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries by medical personal.

According to documents, police located Anderson who was in the area where the boy was found. When Anderson exited the pickup truck, he stated: “I know you will have to take me” and then asked if officers had the boy.

During an interview with police, Anderson said he had an argument with child and then “pushed the victim’s head, causing it to impact against the passenger window, where he thinks the victim cut his head on the vehicle locking mechanism,” documents state.

Anderson was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on one count second-degree felony child abuse.

A background check shows no criminal charges, or traffic citations, have ever been issued in the state of Utah against Anderson.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

