Man arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after he was caught on surveillance video stealing catalytic converters from a Millcreek auto shop.

According to a probable cause statement, officers were responded to Millcreek on March 25 after the auto shop owner reported someone was “messing with vehicles in the yard.”

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter around the business, and a police K9 began searching the area.

Police said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Donald Gene Anderson was then found in the backyard of a home near the auto shop.

According to a probable cause statement, Anderson was found with a large set of pliers in his pocket and also was wearing clothing that matched the suspect seen stealing catalytic converters on the shop’s security cameras.

Officers also found a backpack that didn’t belong to the auto shop which contained a power saw with extra blades and batteries.

The owner told police that the catalytic converters stolen were worth between $2,000 and $3,000 .

Anderson was arrested for possession of burglary tools, theft, criminal trespassing, and criminal mischief. Police also said Anderson also had “several” other active warrants for his arrest.

He has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

This is not the only catalytic converter theft that has taken place in Utah in the last couple weeks.

Another man was arrested on March 16. for stealing $45,000 worth of catalytic converters from an auto shop in Murray.

The man told police he stole the catalytic converters to “pay for his drug habit.”

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect in the Murray theft, identified as Marvin Lee Jones, 61, was also seen on surveillance video cutting and removing catalytic converters from 9 vehicles at an auto repair shop on March 1.