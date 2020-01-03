Man arrested for attempted murder after firing gun next to girlfriend’s head

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A man is in jail for attempted homicide after police say he fired his handgun next to his girlfriend’s head.

Investigators say 28-year-old Charles Blunt was angry because the victim reported a prior domestic violence case. The victim told police Blunt had a black handgun and used it to enter her home.

Charging documents state, “he pinned her down against an air mattress in the living room by her neck, placed the gun above her head and shot just to the right of her right ear.”

The victim stated she had a ruptured eardrum from the shooting, and investigators say she received several stitches from the bullet wound on her head.

Charging documents state Blunt then left the residence after allegedly pointing the gun on himself. Blunt was soon arrested for theft and attempted homicide.

