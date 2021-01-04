Man arrested for assaulting Salt Lake Regional Hospital staff

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting staff at Salt Lake Regional Hospital.

According to a probable cause statement, officers were called to Salt Lake Regional Hospital on Saturday for a man that had begun to threaten and assault staff.

When officers arrived, the suspect, 43-year-old Eugene Smith, was in the ER department yelling and being hostile toward healthcare staff.

Smith was originally transported to the hospital to be seen for a sore on his arm. Authorities say Smith became increasingly aggressive in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Staff stated that he unbuckled himself from the gurney and started to “get in their faces.”

A security guard staffed by the hospital then intervened and attempted to place himself in between Smith and other staff members. Smith then became aggressive toward the security guard, “rolled up his sleeves,” and continued to get in the officer’s face.

Smith then took a wadded up paper towel that he was using to cover his sore, which had blood and other bodily substances on it, and threw it in the guard’s face.

After being handcuffed, Smith was found to have “a small, clear, rock-like substance wrapped in plastic.”

The probable cause statement says the substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Smith was arrested for assault/threat of violence on health care provider/EMS and alter or remove label of controlled substance.