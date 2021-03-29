Man arrested for assault after refusing to wear mask in SLC library

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is now in custody for assault and multiple other crimes after police say he refused to wear a mask inside a Salt Lake City library.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to the Salt Lake City Public Library on Sunday for reports of a man who became aggressive after being asked to wear a mask by library staff members.

Arresting documents say the man, identified as 18-year-old Victor Anthony Michini, knocked a computer monitor to the ground, kicked a chair, and then kicked a library security guard as security staff attempted to restrain him.

Library security staff then backed Michini into a corner when he “hit them with a closed fist” and attempted to run away, according to arresting documents.

Security guards were able to detain Michini in a corner until police officers arrived.

Once the officers arrived, arresting documents said he resisted the officers’ orders to put his hands on his head or place his hands behind his back.

Michini continued to struggle with officers as they tried to restrain him. During the struggle, arresting documents said that Michini tried to grab an officer’s “Less Lethal Shotgun.”

Officers eventually placed Michini in a “restraint system” and arrested him for disarming a peace officer, assault, disorderly conduct, and interference with an arresting officer, according to a probable cause statement.

He was later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.