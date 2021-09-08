Man arrested for assault after 6 hour-long standoff in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The man who peacefully surrendered to police in Salt Lake City after a six-hour standoff was allegedly threatening to kill a woman, arresting documents outline.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Salt Lake City Police responded to a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Hudson Avenue. According to arresting documents, a woman called dispatch saying she was barricaded in a room and had a protective order against the man, now identified as 41-year-old Justin Madsen.

Dispatchers say the woman told them Madsen was going to kill her, to which a male voice was heard saying “you’re right.” Then the phone hung up. The victim reportedly tried to leave before the altercation but Madsen allegedly refused to let her through a doorway.

That is when the victim says she barricaded herself in a room. Madsen allegedly broke through the door by breaking the hinges off the frame. According to arresting documents, Madsen tried strangling the victim, bit her, and headbutted her.

After being taken into custody, Madsen reportedly admitted to throwing a nightstand at the woman. He was taken into custody for violating a protective order, aggravated assault, assault, unlawful detention, and criminal mischief.