Man arrested for arson after setting fire to own home in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to his own trailer in Hurricane.

According to a probable cause statement, an officer saw a man and woman walking across a road in the area of 3400 W. 150 N. in Hurricane. Police said the man “flipped off several vehicles” while crossing the street.

An officer followed the man and woman to a nearby gas station. The woman told the officer the man she was with had just hit her.

The officer tried to talk to the man, later identified as 27-year-old Trenton Begay, but he continued to walk away.

A probable cause statement said the officer continued to ask the man to stop, saying “if he did not stop, he was going to be tased.”

Begay then turned toward the officer and said “go ahead and tase me,” according to a probable cause statement.

The officer fired his taser at Begay and placed him in handcuffs. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police later spoke to a witness who verified Begay had hit the woman in her face.

While talking to the woman, officers were notified of a fire reported at Begay’s home, where the woman said she had been staying.

After being questioned by police, Begay told the officers that he intentionally set fire to his trailer because he was “upset” with the woman and “wanted to get even with her,” a probable cause statement said.

Begay explained he set fire to hand sanitizer that was stored in a tool compartment inside the trailer.

Begay was later booked into jail. He faces charges of aggravated arson, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, interference with an arresting officer, assault, and criminal mischief.