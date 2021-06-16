Utah man arrested for arson after causing $2 million in property damage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested in connection with a three-alarm structure fire in Sugar House Sunday.

According to arresting documents, 37-year-old Alex Kentish Tuita has been arrested on two counts of aggravated arson after setting fire to an office building and a single-family home near 1100 Ashton Ave.

On June 13 around 2 a.m., police say Tuita set fire to the multi-unit office building by placing gasoline from a glass container on a wall of the building, then igniting the gasoline.

Courtesy SLC Fire

Arresting documents show that Tuita was also violating a stalking injunction that an employee of the office building filed against him.

Police said the fire “completely destroyed” the office building and a neighboring home.

The flames also damaged a nearby apartment building, putting six tenants lives in danger, according to arresting documents.

Overall, the fire set by Tuita caused an estimated $2 million in property damage.

A total of 60 firefighters worked through the night to battle the fire set by Tuita.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said one firefighter was injured when he suffered from smoke inhalation while battling the fire, but was going to be okay.