Man arrested for allegedly making bomb threat on Amtrak train near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is in custody for allegedly making a bomb threat on an Amtrak train near Salt Lake City Sunday afternoon.

According to charging documents 45-year-old Demond Oran Alexander admitted to writing a note stating, “My name is bombman. This train will explode upon arrival. Salt Lake City, ” and dropped it in front of the conductor of the train.

During a search, investigators found an identification card that did not belong to Alexander in his wallet.

Investigators say the owner of the ID card has been a victim of larceny from a building three times in January of 2021.

Alexander was arrested on multiple charges including, making a false alarm, weapon of mass destruction related, a second-degree felony, threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony, and possession of another’s identity documents, a class A misdemeanor.