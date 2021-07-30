Man arrested for alleged trespassing, public intoxication at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday after he was determined too intoxicated to fly and was escorted out by airport staff, according to a probable cause statement.

Christopher Vick refused to leave the airport and was arrested for trespassing and public intoxication, police documents state. The documents go on to say that while being transported to jail, Vick became “belligerent and destructive.”

Vick slipped his handcuffs to the front and was going through a bag when officers stopped the vehicle to resolve any immediate safety concerns. When officers opened the door, Vick tried to run away and began fighting with officers, police reports state.

He assaulted officers by hitting, kicking, trying to break fingers, and placing one officer in a chokehold, according to officials. Officers resolved the safety issue, got Vick back in the vehicle, and finished transporting him to jail.

While officers were waiting for assistance, Vick started to kick the door and window of the police vehicle, causing damage to the body and window, the probably cause statement says.