Man arrested for alleged Millcreek arson

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A 23-year-old was arrested for suspected arson after he allegedly started a Millcreek apartment on fire and damaged two cars.

In the early morning hours of July 1, emergency crews were called to a tree fire. When authorities arrived, they found the side of a residence had been impacted by a fire in nearby shrubs.

A nearby vehicle was also damaged – police found it had its tires slashed and ‘snitch’ was written on the hood.

Vandalism was found on the front door of one of the apartments. The woman in that apartment – who also owns the vandalized vehicle – told police she believed 23-year-old Alex Feliciano may be responsible.

According to court documents, authorities were also notified of another vehicle that had its tires slashed on the morning of the fire. Additionally, items had been placed in the gas cap and were ignited.

The owner of the vehicle told police she had seen a man running away from her car after she heard the alarm going off. When investigators showed the woman security footage from the apartment fire on the same day, the woman said the man in the video was the same one she had seen by her vehicle.

Feliciano was taken into custody on suspicion of arson and criminal mischief.