Man arrested after wrong-way crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after allegedly causing a six-vehicle crash while driving the wrong way in Layton.

According to arresting documents on August 16, officers responded to reports of a driver driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 89.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Dayton Rogers, was then seen running away from the crash which police said caused injuries to multiple people.

An officer then gave Rogers “loud, clear” commands to stop walking, which police said he refused.

“Eventually, Dayton turned around where he was once again told to get on the ground by officers and he refused. Dayton started reaching in his pockets and a taser was used to take Dayton into custody,” officers wrote in arresting documents.

A knife was later found in Rogers’ pocket. The car Dayton was driving was also listed as stolen out of South Ogden.

Once in handcuffs, arresting documents stated Rogers was unable to keep his eyes open, adding that he was “confused” and “paranoid” about his surroundings.

Rogers was then booked into jail for driving under the influence, failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, unlawful acquisition of a financial card, failure to remain at an accident involving injury, never obtaining a driver’s license, and interference with an arresting officer,