Man arrested after woman killed, another wounded in shooting at Ogden home

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah man is behind bars facing a possible murder charge after a woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting at an Ogden home.

Ogden police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Adams Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the report of shots fired.

Related Content Ogden City cuts budget due to COVID-19 pandemic Video

Police said when officers arrived, they encountered a woman outside a home who had been shot. Medical personnel with Ogden Fire Department treated the woman at the scene, and she was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police said officers found another woman, who had sustained gunshot wounds, dead inside the home. The woman’s identity has not been released pending family notifications.

According to police, their preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Sergio Chavez. He was booked in the Weber County Jail on suspicion of murder, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and forgery.

Police describe the investigation as being in its “initial stages.”



“Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, there are still hours of interviews, lead investigation, and forensic services that need to take place. Detectives from the Ogden Police Department, the Weber County Homicide Task Force and CSI are actively working with prosecutors from the Weber County Attorney’s Office to ensure a complete and thorough investigation,” the department said.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to the case to contact OPD Det. Lunt at (801) 629-8209.