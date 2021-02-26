Man arrested after Utah pursuit in vehicle reported stolen from Colorado

KAMAS CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A known felon was taken into custody in Summit County after a Wednesday pursuit.

According to a probable cause statement, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office made contact with 36-year-old Jarred Pacheco at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. When deputies found him, Pacheco was allegedly in a vehicle.

Authorities surrounded the vehicle and ordered Pacheco multiple times to exit the vehicle. Instead, Pacheco drove his vehicle in reverse into another parked vehicle, causing significant damage.

Deputies say Pacheco then “maneuvered his vehicle around no less than two marked police cars and multiple uniformed Sheriff’s Deputies and left the property at a high rate of speed.”

Officers from multiple agencies pursued Pacheco for about 12 minutes across approximately six miles with speeds reaching faster than 115 mph.

During the pursuit, Pacheco allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road at speeds over 100 mph, running at least two red lights and moving between lanes recklessly.

Deputies say Pacheco crashed his vehicle into another occupied vehicle.

He was ultimately slowed down using tire deflation spikes. Pacheco then allegedly collided his car into an occupied parked vehicle near Highway 248 in Wasatch County.

The probable cause statement says Pacheco then exited his vehicle and fled officers on foot into a housing subdivision, where deputies located him.

After fleeing for several minutes, deputies say Pacheco was taken into custody.

According to a probable cause statement, the vehicle Pacheco had been driving was reported stolen from Aurora, Colorado. The license plate on the vehicle was allegedly stolen from Wyoming.

Deputies say a search of the vehicle, they recovered multiple needles commonly used to inject heroin, multiple silver eating spoons with burnt residue, zig-zag rolling papers, and a small amount of marijuana. A temporary vehicle registration from Colorado that was listed as stolen was also located.

The probable cause statement says Pacheco admitted to deputies that he had ingested heroin and methamphetamine.

Pacheco was arrested on one count of failure to stop or respond at command of police, one count of failure to stop at command of law enforcement, one count of using plates registered to another vehicle, one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of theft with value equal to or exceeding $5,000, and possession of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person.

Pacheco is assumed innocent until proven guilty.