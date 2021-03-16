Man arrested after trying to hijack UTA bus in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is now facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to hijack a UTA bus in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded to the area of 500 North Terminal Drive in Salt Lake County for a report of a disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a UTA bus driver who said that a passenger became upset and started yelling.

According to documents, the suspect, Francis Xavier Barth, 61, was allegedly yelling that “he needed to go to back to Mexico and was going to kill him.”

A probable cause statement then said that Barth yelled “drive the buss or I will” and “I will throw you and back the bus over you.”

Police said he then grabbed the fire extinguisher and began spraying it, then threw it at the bus driver. He attempted to drive the bus away but was unable to find the emergency break, according to probable cause statement.

Barth is facing 1 charge of criminal mischief and 1 count of assault with intent to commit bus hijacking.