WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man after he tried fleeing the scene of a fatal car crash on Wednesday.

West Valley City Police arrested 28-year-old Jair Ivan Bautista in a DUI-related car crash that killed another driver.

The deadly crash happened near 3600 West Parkway Blvd. around 6:19 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim already deceased inside their vehicle, sitting in the driver’s seat. Police noted the suspect, Bautista, was located outside of his car about 50 yards away.

An eyewitness told police that Bautista approached them, asking them to drive him away from the crime scene. He reportedly told them he “needed to leave.”

During police questioning, Bautista lied to officers saying he saw the suspect run away in another direction.

As police tried apprehending him, he was very uncooperative and “belligerent,” refusing to follow orders while attempting to leave the scene.

Police resorted to physical force in order to detain him. Officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Bautista’s breath during his arrest.

During questioning, Bautista mentioned he had just come from a party in Kearns. He would not submit to voluntary breath or sobriety field tests.

When police searched his vehicle, they found a liquor bottle in plain view under the driver’s seat. Officers also discovered that Bautista has been arrested for driving under the influence in the past and was a restricted driver at the time of the fatal crash.

Bautista was arrested on four charges including automobile homicide negligence due to DUI of alcohol and/or drugs, failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and being an alcohol-restricted driver.

He’s currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.