Man arrested after taking items from St. George Staples, punching employee

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly stealing over $700 worth of items from a St. George store and punching a store employee.

The probable cause statement says St. George Police were called to Staples on Red Cliffs Drive on Thursday for a report of retail theft. A man, later identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Hofmeister, had reportedly entered the store, filled a cart with items, left the store, and began loading them into his vehicle.

When a loss prevention employee attempted to stop Hofmeister, he allegedly began repeatedly punching the employee in the face. The probable cause statement says the manager tried to stop the fight, but Hofmeister then pushed her.

Police say that, on a recording of the 911 call, Hofmeister can be heard saying, “yes, I am leaving with your product” and “you guys have insurance on this stuff anyway.”

The manager can be heard saying, “that doesn’t give you a right to take it,” to which Hofmeister allegedly replies, “How do you think the CEOs make it up in the world? By taking what they want.”

Hofmeister allegedly told police he had spent around $500 in the store. When asked if he had purchased the items, he told authorities he had thrown away the receipt.

Multiple employees told police that Hofmeister had, in fact, not paid for any of the items, according to the probable cause statement.

Hofmeister also told police that he did not commit theft because he had not gotten home with the items yet and reportedly tried to make a deal with the police, saying that if he would be allowed to go inside and pay for the items, he would not be taken to jail.

The probable cause statement says $770 worth of merchandise was recovered from Hofmeister’s vehicle.

Authorities say he has two prior convictions of theft within the last decade. The probable cause statement shows Hofmeister was arrested on two counts of assault, one count of disorderly conduct after a request to stop, and one count of robbery.